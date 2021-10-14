TF1 trials MyTf1 OTT and pay versions

TF1 has announced the testing of an OTT, pay and ad-free beta version – an offshoot of its catch-up TV platform MyTF1.

Created as an enhanced catch-up TV service, MYTf1 Max went live this week at a price of €2.99 per month for the first year (thereafter €3.99) and is set to adapt to viewers’ usages.

Available across all screens (mobile, computer, tablet), the audience will be given access to the live feed of TF1’s networks as well as to the catch-up of thousands of hours of programming in HD. All VoD content will be watchable without any advertising.

MyTF1 Max will complement the current platform MyTF1 which will remain available free of charge offering catch-up TV content, live channels as well as AVoD content.