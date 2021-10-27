Freeview Play hits 10m users

UK FTA digital service Freeview has revealed that its connected TV platform Freeview Play is now used in over 10 million homes. This follows over 14 million sales, with Freeview saying the milestone cements its position as the fastest-growing TV platform in the UK.

Launched in 2015, Freeview Play is built into the majority of new TVs and available to viewers for free, with no monthly fees or joining costs. The platform provides over 80 live TV channels alongside 10 on demand players; BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5, UKTV Play, CBS Catchup Channels UK, Horror Bites, POP Player, STV Player and BBC Sounds.

The platform has over 30,000 hours of on demand TV. Users can explore the full range of content via the universal search function and a carousel of content recommendations on Explore Freeview Play, available at Channel 100.

“Our incredible growth over the past few years reflects the incredible content we have available,” declared Neema Shah, Head of Marketing at Freeview Play. “There has never been more choice in subscription-based streaming platforms, and yet it’s clear that Freeview still offers something unique for viewers. Freeview Play gives viewers the flexibility to get the most out of both worlds, all at no extra cost.”