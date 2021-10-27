hayu on Viaplay in Poland and Baltics

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) and NBCUniversal have agreed a multi-year deal that makes NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service the first platform partner for hayu, the all-reality streaming service, in Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. As a result, a number of popular reality shows will be available to viewers in all four countries this autumn as part of a Viaplay subscription.

The agreement includes the latest seasons and every episode of international reality shows such as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Below Deck, Million Dollar Listing and The Real Housewives franchises. The service offers extensive choice from a wide variety of unscripted sub-genres including celebrity, lifestyle, home and design, dating, cooking, fashion and true crime.



In the first year of the partnership, more than 1,000 episodes will be available in a hayu branded area on Viaplay, and the majority of new hayu shows will premiere on Viaplay on the same day as their US broadcast.

Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group Chief Content Officer, commented: “Reality formats deliver emotion, drama and fan loyalty that rival content in any category. Globally known hayu shows such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Real Housewives will find an enthusiastic audience in Viaplay’s four newest countries, where our one-of-a-kind combination of Viaplay Originals, international films and series, kids content and live sports is already shaping an exciting new reality for the streaming market.”

Hendrik McDermott, Managing Director, Direct To Consumer – Global, hayu, added: “Europe continues to be a key focus in hayu’s ongoing growth strategy and this exciting partnership with NENT Group – our first platform partner in Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – makes it even easier for Viaplay subscribers to access hayu’s extensive offering of the best US reality content, ad free.”