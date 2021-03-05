NENT to show Europa League on Viaplay in Poland

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), the Nordic streaming company, has acquired the exclusive rights to UEFA Europa League and the new UEFA Conference League in Poland from the beginning of the 2021/22-season until the end of the 2023/24-season.

This deal means that NENT Group now have the rights to the two European club competitions in eight markets: Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League feature 282 games and 64 teams competing across group stages and knock out phases, over a total of 15 match weeks.

For Poland in particular the new UEFA Conference League is of local interest as there will be three Polish teams, which can qualify for the group stage.

NENT Group has already secured the exclusive rights to show German Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 football in Poland in a four-year deal that runs until the 2024-25 season.

Anders Jensen, NENT Group President and CEO, said: “We have a clear ambition to make Viaplay the leading provider of Sports and Entertainment in Poland. We will build that position and our sports portfolio step by step. After having announced our exclusive partnership with Bundesliga, I am thrilled to now announce two European Club football tournaments with high local relevance for the Polish fans. We have been a partner to UEFA for many years and I am very much looking forward to extend that partnership to Poland as well.”

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Marketing Director, added: “UEFA is delighted to expand its long-standing partnership with NENT into the Polish market for the distribution of the UEFA Europa League and the newly created UEFA Europa Conference League. We look forward to continue working closely together as NENT extends its wealth of broadcasting expertise and innovative coverage to a new market.”