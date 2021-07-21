Poland: NENT Group signs Viaplay deal with Vectra

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) and Polish cable TV operator Vectra have agreed a multi-year distribution deal that makes NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service available to Vectra’s 1.7 million customers.

Viaplay will launch in Poland on August 3rd with a combination of Viaplay Originals, international films and series, kids content and premium live sports such as Bundesliga football, with Premier League and Formula 1 to follow in the future.

Vectra customers can add a Viaplay subscription to their TV, broadband internet or mobile packages. The Viaplay application will also be available on the TV Smart 4K Box, Vectra’s newest set-top box based on the Android TV platform.

Kim Poder, NENT Group Chief Commercial Officer: “This agreement with Poland’s largest cable TV player showcases the long-term appeal of Viaplay to local viewers. In all our markets, ensuring the broad availability of Viaplay is a strategic priority and teaming up with Vectra creates many possibilities. We look forward to welcoming Vectra’s customers to our unique streaming offering and to announcing further partnerships in Poland shortly.”

Tomasz Żurański, CEO of Vectra: “Our mission is to meet the expectations of our customers and provide them with access to the best entertainment based on the latest technology. We are extremely proud to be among the very first to sign an agreement with Nordic Entertainment Group in Poland. Viaplay is another very engaging service for cinema and sports enthusiasts in our company’s product portfolio. Thanks to the TV Smart service, our customers can also take Viaplay with them to every place in Poland and the EU where there is internet access.”

In Poland, Viaplay will launch at a price of PLN 34 per month with an initial promotion, and will be available through third-party partnerships and direct subscriptions. The service is supported by a wide range of devices and platforms, including smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony, Philips and TCL; iOS and Android smartphones and tablets; Chromecast and Apple TV; PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One; and PC and Mac.

In the Nordic and Baltic regions, NENT Group has distribution partnerships with operators and service providers such as Allente, Boxer, Stofa, Waoo and YouSee (Denmark); Elisa (Estonia); Allente, DNA, Elisa and Telia (Finland); Tet (Latvia); Allente, Altibox, Get, NextGenTel, RiksTV and Telenor (Norway); and A3, Allente, Bahnhof, Com Hem, Connext TV, Junet, Kalejdo, Mediateknik, Ownit, Sappa, Serverado, Telia and Universal Telecom (Sweden).