IMDb TV launches 15 channels on Fire TV UK
By Nik Roseveare
November 2, 2021
IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, has announced that 15 live linear channels have been added to the service, including hit comedy series and reality TV, true crime, design, pop culture, and more.
Additionally, the IMDb TV standalone app on Fire TV is now available in the UK.
The 15 recently added live linear channels are:
- Are We There Yet?: The comedy series revolves around a divorced mother, Suzanne, her new husband—former athlete Nick—and their blended family, as they work together to figure out a new set of family dynamics.
- Bridezillas: Binge on the pop-culture phenomenon Bridezillas which follow brides on their tumultuous journeys leading up to the big day.
- Deadly Women: This true-crime series takes viewers deep into the minds of some of the world’s most terrifying and dangerous women, with an FBI profiler and a forensic pathologist as guides.
- Docustream: A collection of documentaries and TV programming that explore the mysteries and beauty of our planet.
- FilmRise Free Movies: Viewers can watch Hollywood stars like Charlize Theron, Jack Black, Leonardo DiCaprio, Rooney Mara and more in FilmRise’s selection of free blockbusters.
- FilmRise Free Series: Tune in to beloved series across a number of genres. Viewers can catch ‘80s crime drama Hunter, family favourite Highway to Heaven, sci-fi hit Mutant X and more.
- Hell’s Kitchen: Hosted by Gordon Ramsay, chefs compete against one another in a fierce reality cooking competition at Ramsay’s Las Vegas restaurant of the same name.
- MovieSphere: Offers a number of movies from blockbusters to cult classics.
- MythBusters: Catch popukar MythBusters episodes as they aim to uncover the truth behind urban legends.
- Tastemade: A 24/7 channel with award-winning food, travel, home, and design shows from around the world.
- The Design Network: The definitive destination for all things home in streaming. From organisation to landscape design, entertaining and interiors
- This Old House: From the brand that launched the home improvement television genre, this streaming channel features Emmy-winning TV shows This Old House and Ask This Old House, with home improvement advice from trusted experts.
- True Crime Now: From global documentary streamer MagellanTV, True Crime Now features a collection of more than 1,000 true-crime documentary films and series, with new content added weekly.
- Unsolved Mysteries: Hosted by Robert Stack, this series uses reenactments and interviews to retell the circumstances of mysteries that remain unsolved.
- Voyager Documentaries: Also from MagellanTV, Voyager Documentaries is a channel built for history buffs, science enthusiasts, and nature lovers.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login