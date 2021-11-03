StudioCanal streaming channel on Apple TV

StudioCanal, the production and distribution company owned by Canal+, has launched StudioCanal Presents – a new streaming channel exclusively on the Apple TV app in the UK.

The channel offers subscribers access to a catalogue of film and TV titles from StudioCanal’s world-spanning library. The channel is available through the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others, Chromecast with Google TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Launch titles include: Legend starring Tom Hardy, The Coen Brothers’ Inside Llewyn Davis, Amazing Grace, digitally restored The Third Man, Apocalypse Now: Final Cut in 4K (pictured), timeless classic Whisky Galore, Lynne Ramsay’s thriller You Were Never Really Here and Céline Sciamma’s acclaimed Girlhood. Also available are Nicolas Roeg’s The Man Who Fell To Earth, US award-winners Manchester by the Sea and Room, seminal titles Belle de Jour and Breathless and modern British classics Submarine, Four Lions and Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa. StudioCanal Presents also offers TV highlights such as Hannibal and, for the first time ever on a streaming channel, crime drama Spiral. New titles will be added monthly.



Exclusive to Apple TV app, customers can sign up for a seven-day free trial and subscribe directly to StudioCanal Presents for £4.99 a month. Subscribers to can watch online or via offline downloads.

Alex Hamilton, CEO for StudioCanal, commented: “We are thrilled to be taking this new step into the streaming market, opening up our wide-ranging and hugely diverse film and TV library to audiences through the Apple TV app. Month on month, we’ll be continuing to add both contemporary and classic titles for subscribers to discover, delivering on the range and quality that audiences associate with StudioCanal.”