Asian countries rise in Netflix Speed Index

Several countries across Asia saw increases across multiple services in October 2021 on the Netflix ISP Speed Index – a monthly update on which ISPs provide the best prime time Netflix streaming experience.

In Vietnam, Saigontourist Cable Television jumped 0.6 Megabits per second (Mbps) to 3.4 Mbps, and Viettel rose 0.4 Mbps to 3.4 Mbps. Japan’s VECTANT also surged 0.6 Mbps to 2.6 Mbps, while its NTTPC InfoSphere service climbed 0.4 Mbps to 3.4 Mbps.

PLDT and Royal Cable in the Philippines both escalated 0.4 Mbps to 3.4 Mbps and 3 Mbps, respectively. In Indonesia, XL Home and Telkom both improved by 0.4 Mbps to 3.4 Mbps and 1.8 Mbps, respectively. After a dip last month, Taiwan Mobile jumped 0.4 Mbps to 3 Mbps.

After also posting a decrease last month, Guatemala’s CableColor grew by 0.4 Mbps to 2.8 Mbps. Elsewhere in Latin America, Colombia’s Tigo increased by 0.4 Mbps to 3.2 Mbps.

Rounding out the improvements for the month, Bell Canada – Fiber Optic climbed 0.4 Mbps to 3.6 Mbps.

The highest performing ISPs recorded 3.8 Mbps in October, up from 3.6 Mbps in September.

Three ISPs saw decreases last month. Austria’s A1 fell 0.2 Mbps to 2.8 Mbps. In South Africa, Telkom dipped 0.2 Mbps to 2.6 Mbps. Honduras’s TEVISAT dropped 0.2 Mbps to 2 Mbps.

An impressive 31 countries and regions were in the top performance-tier in the month of October. Joining returning names Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, the UK, and the US were new additions Brazil, Canada, Finland, India, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Panama, Paraguay and South Korea. All areas registered an average speed of 3.6 Mbps.