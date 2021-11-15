IBC ‘still on’ despite lockdown

On November 12th, the Dutch government announced a three-week partial lockdown throughout The Netherlands in response to rising Covid-19 infections.

The restrictions will run until December 3rd, which is scheduled to be the first day of this year’s IBC event – due to be held at the RAI in Amsterdam through to December 6th.

RAI Exhibitions said no events or trade shows will be cancelled, but all events will have to end at 6pm each day. A Tweet from the company added: “RAI Amsterdam remains open safely and responsibly. The new Covid-19 measures announced by the Dutch government have only a limited effect on the upcoming events scheduled at RAI Amsterdam.”

Meanwhile, in a statement posted on its website, the show organisers said: “IBC is aware of the Covid rule changes announced by the Dutch government on Friday evening. IBC is assessing the impact and engaging with our stakeholders. As you can imagine, this is an issue that needs careful consideration and we will communicate our plans as soon as possible. The safety and wellbeing of all IBC2021 attendees remains our number one priority.”

There is currently no updated guidance on international travel into or out of the country.

All IBC attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test before entering the premises.