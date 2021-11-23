IBC cancels in-person event

In a brief statement issued mid-afternoon, IBC announced that the in-person IBC2021 event scheduled to take place on December 3rd – 6th at The RAI in Amsterdam has been cancelled. The move follows growing concerns about the Covid-19 situation in The Netherlands, which has deteriorated over the past week, and feedback from the IBC exhibitor and visitor community.

The IBC Partnership Board says it made the decision in order to prevent exhibitors and visitors from travelling to The Netherlands.

IBC20201 organisers say they will now focus on bringing the content and technology community together via IBC Digital.

A separate statement from Peter White, CEO of IABM, the international trade association for broadcast and media technology, welcomed and supported IBC’s decision to cancel this year’s show, suggesting that in these exceptionally uncertain times it is the right thing to do and is a reflection of IBC’s responsibility to the industry.

“IBC exists for the industry only. Unlike other events, it is entirely owned by the industry and, thanks to its success over the years, has contributed a great deal through this structure to keeping the Broadcast and Media sector vibrant and moving forward; there is no substitute for the good work it enables or the sense of community it engenders. IBC is truly by the industry, for the industry,” stated White.

“It is therefore particularly important that we all get behind IBC now to ensure it can bring back a fantastic show in 2022 and beyond,” he concluded.