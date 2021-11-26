Eleven Italy nets FIBA rights

Eleven Italy has agreed a partnership with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) to deliver live coverage of FIBA´s international calendar of events until 2025.

The deal will see Eleven stream over 1000 games in total, including every match from the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022, the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, and the men’s and women’s FIBA EuroBasket competition.

Eleven will also bring its audiences all the action from FIBA´s major youth tournaments, including the U17 and U19 World Cups.

Eleven´s FIBA coverage gets underway with a series of World Cup 2023 qualifier games.



Giovanni Zurleni, Managing Director, Eleven Italy, said: “We are delighted to partner with FIBA to dramatically expand our portfolio of basketball rights. Our audiences will now be able to follow the fortunes of the Italian national team here on Eleven, along with the very best international basketball match-ups from around the world.”

Frank Leenders, Media and Marketing Services Director General, FIBA, added: “This is great news for basketball fans in Italy. The passion for the sport in this part of the world is strong and this partnership with Eleven allows for new synergies and levels of commitment which will provide fans with unprecedented coverage and access to FIBA competitions in the years to come.”