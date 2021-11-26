Intelsat meets C-band key date

Intelsat has wrapped the first stage of the FCC-mandated clearance of C-band spectrum over the US.

Intelsat qualifies (as does SES) for the FCC’s Phase 1 of the clearance scheme ahead of the December 5th deadline. Phase II must be completed by the end of 2023.

Intelsat’s overall payment from the FCC for clearing both phases will currently amount to $4.9 billion. SES is currently scheduled to receive an overall $3.97 billion from the FCC. However, SES has a legal action running in Intelsat’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy court where it is claiming a greater share of the FCC’s payment. That action will be heard in the New Year.