Indian government warns against Starlink

November 29, 2021
  •   
  •   
  •   

India’s Department of Telecom (DoT) has said that Elon Musk’s Starlink broadband-by-satellite service is not licensed by India and the public should not subscribe to services. Local media says that Starlink Internet Services are already being advertised in the country.

The DoT has also asked Starlink to comply with India’s regulatory framework for offering satellite-based communication services, and refrain from booking/rendering satellite internet services in India “with immediate effect”.

The DoT has seemingly made it clear that the company should get a licence before offering satellite-based services.

The DoT’s statement says: “Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, [and the] Government of India has pointed out that ‘Starlink Internet Services’ is not licensed to offer satellite-based internet services in India being advertised to the public. It is hereby informed to the public at large that the said company has not obtained any licence/authorisation for rendering satellite based internet services that are being booked on their website.”

“It has come to notice that M/s Starlink has started pre-selling/booking of the satellite-based Starlink Internet Services in India. The same is also evident from the website of Starlink wherein satellite-based internet services can be booked by users in Indian territory,” adds the statement.

Starlink’s Country Director for India Sanjay Bhargava, in a social media post earlier, had said that the pre-order numbers from India has crossed 5,000 and the company is keen to work in rural areas for providing broadband services.


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. Musk “figuring out” India Starlink
  2. India seeks SpaceX Starlink permits
  3. Starlink targets 200k India subs by Dec 2022
  4. Starlink to use India for antenna production
  5. Starlink in talks with Philippine telcos

More Blogs:

  1. SES: “Intelsat board deeply conflicted”
  2. SES earns $1bn from FCC
  3. “A crescendo of concern” over crowded orbits
  4. Analyst: Is Britbox in trouble?
  5. Intelsat files revised Reorganisation Plan
  6. Musk’s giant Starship likely for January launch
  7. Intelsat bankruptcy exit plan “inept”
  8. Satellite operators hit by Russian action
  9. Bank: Pro7 dating needs to show some love

You must be logged in to post a comment Login