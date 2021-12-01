Red Notice still #1 on Netflix Top 10

The top film on Netflix for the third week in a row is Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds – which has become Netflix’s most popular film with 328.80 million total hours viewed after only 17 days.

Audiences were knocked out by Halle Berry’s punchy (physically and emotionally) directorial debut Bruised, which reached #2 globally with 47.7M hours viewed and the Top 10 in 77 countries.

The #1 non-English film around the world was French comedy Spoiled Brats with 15.8M hours spent with the three impossibly wealthy, completely insufferable siblings at the center of this film. Outlaws, a crime thriller from Spain, took the #2 spot.

Season 2 of The Queen of Flow rose to the top of the non-English TV list this week with 69M hours viewed. The first season of the Colombian telenovela was also in the Top 10 with 14.5M hours. And on the English list, True Story (48.8M), a provocative drama starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, landed at #1 and was in the Top 10 in 62 countries.

Dealmaking and drama is back with Selling Sunset — and before you ask, no Davina hasn’t sold the $75M home — but the stiletto-clad real estate moguls did land in the Top 10 with 33.1M hours spent immersed in everyone’s favorite real estate docu-soap. But that wasn’t quite enough chaos as Tiger King 2 (16.4M) remained in the Top 10 in 11 countries.

Last week was a family affair with films and shows made for all ages cracking into the Top 10. Families around the world enjoyed legendary animation, fan-favorite trilogies and epic adventures including: A Boy Called Christmas (26.8M), The Croods (15.9M), Extinct (13.3M), The Claus Family (2.5M), A Castle For Christmas (20.9M), Earwig and the Witch (3.7M), Elves (6.7M) and The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (16.2M)