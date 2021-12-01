Report: Is SVoD undermining MENA pay-TV market value?

In advanced TV markets, OTT developments have initially entailed revenue losses for operators who had been counting on high pay-TV penetrations for years, often associated with a preponderance of expensive cable offers, as is the case in North America, reports Dataxis.

In MENA, the TV market follows an opposite model, characterised by the predominance of free-to-air consumption and the overwhelming role of satellite in reception technologies. Against this background, and several years after the emergence of the SVoD model, Dataxis asks: are pay-TV operators adequately prepared for the accelerated efforts of international streaming platforms to capture market share?

Many players have already made their way into the OTT market in the region. Among them are local players Shahid VIP, Starzplay and OSN streaming, currently holding the leading position in the market, while international challengers such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and soon Disney+ are also present.



In the traditional pay-TV market, the share of DTH pay-TV subscribers has stagnated in recent years and DTH revenues are gradually declining in MENA. Simultaneously, the SVoD market has grown by 36 per cent in 2020 and is expected to reach 45.6 million subscribers by 2026 for the overall region, according to Dataxis’ figures. Concurrently, OTT revenues are poised to surpass pay-TV revenues by 2024, exceeding $1.9 billion across the region.