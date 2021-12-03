Extreme E extends broadcast reach in Russia

Electric SUV racing series Extreme E has confirmed that Russian broadcaster, TV Start, will air the Championship’s debut season as well as the race highlights, review, preview and Magazine shows – in English and Russian – on its linear channel.

The coverage will extend to TV Start’s regions in Ukraine, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Armenia and Georgia. In addition, Extreme E’s race coverage will be available to view on TV Start’s digital platform.





Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E, said: “Extreme E is delighted to be reaching Russian audiences through TV Start. Russia is a hugely important region for our series and coupled with the fact that there is an increasing awareness of environmental issues and interest in the EV sector here, it makes me even more pleased to be bringing viewers our unique and thrilling electric racing package. By shining a spotlight on the environmental crisis through our sport for purpose series, we hope to not only raise awareness amongst audiences, but also highlight changes that can be made to live a less carbon-intensive lifestyle and protect our planet.”



Vladimir Shirokov, Сhief Producer at Start TV, added: “We are glad to partner with Extreme E and to be able to provide our audience with such a beautiful electric racing series of high quality, not just devoted to a very important matter of our time – environmental issues – but making a real impact in this area. All the X Prix events are certainly unique and picturesque. We are looking forward to our further cooperation and wish Extreme E every success and growth in its meaningful and not easy endeavour.”

