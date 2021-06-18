Russia: Extreme E on Motor TV

Electric SUV racing series, Extreme E has announced that Motorsport TV Russia is broadcasting the championship’s X Prixs as well as race highlights, review, preview and Magazine shows – in English and Russian – on its linear channel, Motor TV. In addition, audiences in the region can enjoy Extreme E’s full debut season coverage on its digital platform.

With its head office in Moscow, Motorsport TV Russia is a subsidiary of global media giant Motorsport Network – a platform that brings together millions of automotive and motorsport fans from around the world. Its OTT video streaming service allows subscribers to access over 125 series, 1000 live events and upwards of 3000 hours of on-demand content across the entire motorsport spectrum including Extreme E’s sister series, Formula E.

Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E, said: “Extreme E is delighted to be reaching Russian audiences through Motorsport TV. Russia is a hugely important region for our series and coupled with the fact that there is an increasing interest in the EV sector here, makes me even more pleased to be bringing viewers our unique and thrilling electric racing package. By shining a spotlight on the environmental crisis through our sport for purpose series, we hope to not only raise awareness amongst audiences, but also highlight changes that can be made to live a less carbon-intensive lifestyle and protect our planet.”



Ksenia Bortova, Editor-in-Chief at Motorsport TV Russia, added: “We are very happy to broadcast Extreme E on our TV channel and spread the word about this amazing new championship to the Russian-speaking audience. I am sure that such a project will attract the attention of Russian fans and ecology supporters. It is clear that the topic of ecology and green energy is amongst the most important all over the world now while Russia covers about one-eighth of the world’s land surface.”

Extreme E has brought together the biggest names in motorsport for its ‘race without a trace’ championship including Formula One World Champions Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg and Jenson Button, along with American motorsport legends including Chip Ganassi and Michael Andretti. Each of the teams field both a male and female driver – a world first in motorsport – in a bid for gender equality.

The inaugural X Prix – the Desert X Prix – took place in Saudi Arabia in April highlighting the effects of desertification, followed by the Ocean X Prix which took place in Senegal at the end May focusing on ocean health and issues surrounding rising sea level and plastic pollution. Through a variety of Legacy Programmes, the series aims to leave a long-lasting positive impact to support communities surrounding these areas.