Italy: Tivùsat reaches 4.4m active smart cards

Italian FTA satellite platform Tivùsat is ending 2021 with 4.4 million active smart cards.

More than 10 per cent of Italian households now receive satellite TV through Tivùsat, for an estimated audience of six million viewers. The offer consists of 180 channels (TV and radio), of which 60 are in HD.

All channels of public broadcaster RAI, all FTA channels of the Discovery group, Cielo and TV8 (part of Sky Italia group) and most Mediaset channels are available in HD. Viewers can also receive seven 4K channels, including Travel XP, Museum, My Zen TV and Rai 4K.

From December 14th, 10 RAI channels (RAI News 24, RAI 4, RAI 5, RAI Movie, RAI Gulp, RAI Yoyo, RAI Sport, RAI Storia, RAI Scuola and RAI Premium) will switch from MPEG-2 to MPEG-4.

They will be followed, on January 1st 2022, by Mediaset’s flagship channel Canale 5.

The changes will affect only those viewers equipped with Tivùsat SD decoders and CAMs.