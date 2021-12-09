CNN leads news channels in Portugal

After just two weeks of broadcasting, CNN Portugal has achieved the leading position among news channels in Portugal, with a 2.3 per cent share.

CNN Portugal was the leading news channel in 11 of its first 12 days on air, and led in nearly all time slots and among all age groups, reports Portuguese daily Jornal Economico.

The most watched programmes were Jornal CNN, the Champions League event and CNN Late Afternoon.

Significantly, CNN Portugal doubled the audience that its predecessor TVI24 had been registering during the month of November.

CNN Portugal is operated by Media Capital through a partnership with CNN International Commercial.