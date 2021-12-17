Molotov agrees M6 distribution deal

Molotov has ended its streaming dispute with M6 ​​Group and agreed a new distribution deal.

The French TV platform now will be able to continue hosting the M6, W9, 6Ter and Gulli channels, but only as part of its paid offers.

From December 18th, Molotov users will have to pay to watch M6 channels with subscriptions starting at €3.99 per month. VoD content from M6’s channels will also become available on Molotov early in the new year.

All other FTA DTT channels will remain free of charge via Molotov.