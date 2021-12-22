M7, Barrandov satellite distribution deal

Luxembourg-based M7 Group, owned by Canal+, has concluded a long-term agreement with Czech broadcaster TV Barrandov for the ASTRA 23.5 satellite distribution of TV Barrandov, Kino Barrandov and Barrandov Krimi.

The TV Barrandov channels will broadcast as of today via the M7 platform at ASTRA 23.5 East with dedicated EPG positions in the line-up of Skylink, M7’s market-leading pay TV provider for Czech Republic and Slovakia. M7 Platform Services provides an end-to-end satellite distribution solution, also allowing TV Barrandov to deliver the channels to third party operators in Czech Republic.

Bill Wijdeveld, VP Platform Content Services at M7 Group, comments: “We are very pleased with this agreement with TV Barrandov, further strengthening M7’s position as preferred satellite distribution partner in the CEE region for both local and international broadcasters. We thank TV Barrondov for its trust and look forward to a fruitful cooperation.”