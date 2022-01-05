AT&T late flourish for HBO

AT&T exceeded its target for HBO and HBO Max subscribers in 2021. It reached 73.8 million subscribers worldwide at year-end, compared to earlier guidance to reach the high end of its targeted range of 70-73 million subscribers.

Along with other Time Warner assets, HBO will soon be spun out of AT&T into the new Discovery controlled holding company.

Meanwhile, AT&T added 1.3 million new postpaid mobile connections in the fourth quarter of 2021, including 880,000 phone customers, similar to its performance in Q4 2020. With 3.2 million postpaid phone net adds in the full year 2021, AT&T said it delivered its best performance in over 10 years.

AT&T said that it “continues to benefit from strong network performance and its disciplined and consistent go-to-market strategy”.

In the fixed market, AT&T added 270,000 fibre subscribers for the quarter, taking it to a total of around 1 million net adds for the full year. Fibre roll-out faced some delays earlier in the year, due to supply chain issues related to the coronavirus epidemic. Nevertheless, AT&T added 2.6 million new premises passed with fibre, slightly better than its target of 2.5 million.