SPORTS.TV launches

Allen Media Digital has launched SPORTS.TV, a new free-streaming platform. The SPORTS.TV app aggregates sports, news, movies, documentaries and entertainment networks, as well as local US broadcast television stations, connecting sports fans to their favourite sports, teams, games, players, highlights, podcasts and scores on every device for free.

Providing an intuitive, multi–screen experience, SPORTS.TV is now available across many digital platforms including Apple iOS/iPhone/iPad, Android, Fire TV, and Android TV, and is also available online and coming soon to the Roku and Apple TV digital platforms.

The SPORTS.TV initial line-up features more than 60 free channels, including: Pac12 Insider, HBCUGo.TV, World Poker Tour, Pursuit Up TV, Swerve Sports, SportsGrid, For the Fans, Fight Network, Impact Wrestling, Black Belt TV, MMA TV, Campus Lore, Allied Esports, Outside TV, Horse & Country, NHRA TV, Racing America, and many more to come. SPORTS.TV will provide subscribers the ability to transact as it launches regional sports networks, pay-per-view, ticket sales, merchandise sales, and sports betting on the platform throughout 2022.

“After many years, we have successfully combined the world’s two favourite words – sports and free,” declared Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group. “Advertisers spend more than $50 billion per year to reach this highly-coveted sports demographic, and I’m happy to announce that SPORTS.TV has already received enormous ad support. SPORTS.TV is an innovative free-streaming service connecting sports fans to their favourite sports content, giving our subscribers complete access to all of their favourite teams and players on every device 24/7 for free.”