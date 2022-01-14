fuboTV scores Premier League rights in Canada

fuboTV, the sports-first live TV streaming platform, will be the exclusive home to the Premier League in the Canadian market for the next three seasons beginning in 2022/2023.

fuboTV will exclusively carry all 380 Premier League matches each season and shoulder programming on its platform through the 2024/2025 season. All content will stream live on fuboTV and its linear channel, Fubo Sports Network.

fuboTV also holds the exclusive Italian Serie A and Coppa Italia rights in the Canadian market.

“The Premier League is considered to be the best soccer league in the world and has a huge fan base in Canada,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “This deal allows us to bring yet another top-notch property to fuboTV, further differentiating our content offering, and giving Canadians another reason to cut the cord for exciting, exclusive sports content.”



“The Premier League is very happy to partner with fuboTV in Canada,” said Paul Molnar, Chief Media Officer, Premier League. “We know there are many passionate Premier League fans in Canada and we are very pleased that fuboTV views the Premier League as such an important part of its programming mix in this market. We look forward to working together to bring the excitement of the Premier League to both new and existing fans.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.