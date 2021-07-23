China: iQiyi scores Premier League rights

iQiyi Sports, the Chinese video platform, has signed a deal to be the exclusive digital broadcast partner of the Premier League in China until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The joint sports media venture between marketing firm Super Sports Media and Baidu-owned iQiyi have acquired the rights to all 380 matches per season, with games shown to be shown commercial-free, in HD and in multiple languages to subscribers.

A season pass costs CN¥318 (€41.6m), with an early bird signup offer of CN¥228. The 2021/22 season kicks off on August 13th.

The deal with iQiyi Sports comes after the collapse of the Premier League’s contract with PP Sports, which was due to expire at the end of the 2021/22 season. Following the collapse, Tencent agreed a single season deal.