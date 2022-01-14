Hispasat takes 100% of Hispamar

Hispasat, the Spanish satellite operator, has acquired 19.04 per cent of the shareholding of its Brazilian subsidiary Hispamar Satélites from Telemar, after obtaining the necessary permits and authorisations from the Brazilian government. Consequently, Hispasat will hold 100 per cent of its subsidiary’s share capital.

At present the Hispamar fleet is made up of the Amazonas 2, 3 and 5 satellites, which provide capacity across the whole of Brazil and the rest of the continent. High performance, cost efficient services are operated on this satellite fleet to distribute C-band audiovisual content and for DTH Ku-band television solutions. In addition, it has Ka-band capacity to provide satellite connectivity solutions and bridge the digital divide in rural settings. The fleet will be joined in late 2022 by the Amazonas Nexus, a satellite that will provide flexibility to offer rural broadband connectivity services and across land, air and maritime mobility environments throughout the Americas, the North and South Atlantic corridors and Greenland.

Clovis José Baptista Neto, President of Hispamar, said that “this operation is of great importance to strengthen HISPASAT’s role in Brazil. This country has huge potential for developing satellite communications solutions, and we are ready to work with its public and private sectors on projects that bring the greatest value to their society.”

Rodrigo Abreu, President of Oi, added: “It is an asset that was expected to be sold in the modification of the Judicial Reorganisation Plan approved in 2020. It is another step that we take in the process of improvement and transformation of the company.”