Spain: DAZN on Euskaltel

DAZN, the sports streaming service, has reached an agreement with Euskaltel – part of the MasMovil group – to be part of the Euskaltel and Virgin Telco TV offers in Spain.



Euskaltel and Virgin Telco subscribers are now able to watch DAZN through multiple devices – including Euskaltel’s 4K deco – with access to live and VoD content, including La Liga football matches, MotoGP, F1, Turkish Airlines EuroLeague, Golden Boy boxing and more.

This alliance with the DAZN streaming service includes an exclusive promotion, which includes three-months free for new subscriptions made before January 31st. A subscription will cost €9.99 per month thereafter.