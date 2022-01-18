Microsoft buying Call of Duty maker for $69bn

Microsoft Corp has confirmed it will buy Call of Duty videogame maker, Activision Blizzard, for $68.7 billion (€60,4bn) in cash, making the Xbox manufacturer the third-largest gaming company by revenue.

Microsoft’s offer is a premium of 45 per cent to Activision share price last week. Shares of Activision were up nearly 38 per cent at $65.39 before being halted for news.

“Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms,” Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said in a statement. Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision Blizzard.

Activision’s library of games – including the Call of Duty series and team-based shooter Overwatch, as well as platforming icons Spyro the Dragon and Crash Bandicoot – could give Xbox an edge over Sony’s Playstation, which has previously enjoyed a more steady stream of exclusive games.