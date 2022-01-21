DeepMind founder leaves Google

Mustafa Suleyman, the co-founder of Google’s DeepMind AI lab has left Alphabet to join venture capital firm Greylock Partners, following a turbulent tenure.

Suleyman will be a venture partner at Greylock, advising early-stage companies and investing in artificial intelligence start-ups.

Suleyman had previously been vice president for AI product management and policy at Google, joining the parent company after being placed on leave at DeepMind following controversy over some of the projects he led. The unit was heavily criticised for its work in the UK health sector.