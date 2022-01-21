DistroTV debuts free-to-stream Spanish bundle

DistroTV, the independent, free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platform, has lauched DistroTV Español.

The new free-to-stream channel bundle features 20+ Spanish-speaking channels and will be available to Spanish speakers in the US, as well as Spanish speakers in Latin America. This comes on the heels of the streaming platform’s push to expand its global audience footprint into both territories.

“Our mission is to provide free-to-stream content to our growing and increasingly diverse global audience,” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV. “Given the fact that roughly more than 53 million people speak Spanish in the US, we could not be more excited to extend our free-to-stream content to this important, often under-served audience, as well as in Latin America. 2022 is all about breaking ground, and with that, breaking down content barriers so that the most viewers globally can consume content that is thought-provoking, stimulating, inclusive, and enjoyable.”

DistroTV Español brings both Spanish and English speaking channels to new countries, such as Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, Bolivia and Ecuador, and expands upon the streaming platform’s current Spanish offerings in the US, Canada, and Europe.

“The decision to bring DistroTV to Latin America presents a novel and innovative proposal,” said Ricardo Alarcón, chairman of Mexican-Colombian production firm TRIPTIC. “It means a significant amount of content produced in Latin America will be made easily available to audiences in the region. The current state of the market and audiences is right for an ad-supported OTT to achieve great success in Colombia and Latin America.”

“We are thrilled to partner with DistroTV as we continue to expand our digital footprint in the US and Latin America,” said Victor Montilla, president of Olympusat International. “The addition of Olympusat’s free, ad-supported streaming TV channels to DistroTV’s platform provide a vast variety of scripted series, movies, and content from around the world, as well as multi-genre HD programming to Hispanic households across the Americas.”