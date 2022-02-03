Discovery nears BT Sport JV

Although recent reports had suggested that streaming service DAZN was on the verge of clinching a deal to acquire BT Sport, Discovery has emerged as the frontrunner, with confirmation from BT that it has entered into exclusive discussions with Discovery regarding a new joint venture between BT Sport and Eurosport UK.

The telco also revealed an agreement in principle with Sky that CEO Philip Jansen says will provide its customers with more choice and more flexibility for the next decade.

BT said that following a detailed process to identify the best way to generate investment and strengthen its Sports business, it had entered exclusive discussions with Discovery on a deal to create a new sport and entertainment offering for customers in the UK.

The new business would be a 50/50 joint venture, bringing together BT Sport with Eurosport UK. The new combined business would remain committed to retaining BT Sport’s existing major sports broadcast rights while BT Sport customers would get access to Discovery’s sport and entertainment content, including the discovery+ app.

BT Group is aiming to conclude the exclusive discussions with Discovery early Q1 for the new company to be operational later in 2022, subject to completion of the deal and approval by the relevant competition authorities.

“The proposed joint venture with Discovery, Inc. would create an exciting new sports broadcasting entity for the UK and would act as a perfect home for our BT Sport business,” said Marc Allera, CEO BT Consumer. “With a shared ambition for growth, as well as the combination of our world class sports assets along with Discovery’s premium sports and entertainment content, our customers will benefit from even more content in more places.”