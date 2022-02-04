Spain: Pay-TV revenues down 7.3% in Q3

Low-cost TV offers and promotions in Spain saw pay-TV revenues drop by 7.3 per cent to €487.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 – despite the number of subscribers growing 4.8 per cent YoY for a total of 8.3 million

According to data from CNMC, as a whole, the TV industry in Spain experienced a 2.7 per cent fall in revenues to €876.7 million. FTA TV achieved an increase of 2.5 per cent in its revenues to €318.5 million. State TV subsidies grew by a significant 18 per cent to €533 million.

In the telco market, revenues fell by 2.8 per cent to €5.59 billion with the three dominant operators -Movistar, Orange and Vodafone – taking 75.8 per cent of all revenues