WarnerMedia boost for RTL+

RTL Group’s RTL Deutschland business unit has signed an exclusive agreement for an extensive, multi-year programme volume deal with Warner Bros. Entertainment.

Starting from Q1 2022, RTL Deutschland will receive access to exclusive films and series, including HBO Max originals, to complement the increasing number of German originals on its rapidly-growing streaming service RTL+. In addition, RTL Deutschland will receive exclusive free-TV rights to future feature films and access to Warner Bros.’ vast library of high-quality series and feature films across all genres. The partnership enables RTL Deutschland to offer its audience internationally popular TV and cinema brands, in addition to its unparalleled portfolio of exclusive German content across news, entertainment, fiction and sports.

The deal contributes significantly to the achievement of RTL Group’s newly defined streaming targets. By 2026, RTL Group aims to reach the following targets for its streaming services RTL+ in Germany and Videoland in the Netherlands: growing the annual content spend to around €600 million, increasing the number of paying subscribers to 10 million, growing streaming revenue to €1 billion and reaching profitability.

The content portfolio from Warner Bros. Entertainment includes globally successful cinema franchises such as Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, Aquaman, Batman and Wonder Woman. In the series segment, the content spectrum ranges from young adult thrillers and strong fantasy formats to the most successful sitcoms and iconic classics, such as Sex and the City: And Just Like That, Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, The Big Bang Theory and North and South.