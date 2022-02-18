Crunchyroll app on Nintendo Switch

The Crunchyroll app is now available on Nintendo Switch consoles – allowing users to stream all of their favourite anime content on TV while their console is docked, or on-the-go with handheld and tabletop modes.

Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan subscribers will be able to enjoy offline viewing, allowing for the same off-network anime access available through mobile devices.

The app is available via the Nintendo eShop effective immediately.

Crunchyroll joins a very small number of streaming services on the Switch, alongside the likes of Twitch, YouTube and Pokémon TV. Big players like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ are not available on the console.