Premier League on StarHub

StarHub has acquired the Premier League rights in Singapore for the next six years.

StarHub will be rolling out access to all customers, and says it will be making matches “more accessible and affordable to Singaporeans”, across StarHub TV+, mobile and broadband offerings. Full pricing details will be announced in June.

StarHub will offer all 380 matches in HD quality. Fans can also look forward to a richer interactive user interface with features such as Party Watch, split screen viewing, performance statistics, and more.



“Football is beloved by Singaporean fans, and we are immeasurably thrilled to up the game for all Premier League fans in Singapore. The addition of the Premier League is a significant step in our bold DARE+ Infinity play journey, riding on the continued successful momentum of Disney+, GameHub+ with NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW and others, to bring the best entertainment options to customers seamlessly,” said Johan Buse, Chief, Consumer Business Group, StarHub. “We are hard at work to stitch together unparalleled and more affordable Premier League access via StarHub TV+, our mobile and broadband platforms – fans will never have to miss a beat in the action. The beauty of StarHub TV+ is that fans can sign in to the app, regardless of which broadband or mobile service provider they are with, removing barriers to access their favourite matches on any device, any screen, anytime. More details will be unveiled in June, so watch this space.”

Paul Molnar, Premier League Chief Media Officer, added: “The Premier League is delighted to announce our exciting partnership with StarHub and we are very happy that they view our competition as an important part of their live sports offering. StarHub will be an outstanding home for the Premier League over the next six seasons and we look forward to working together to showcase the League to new and existing fans throughout Singapore.”