Analysis: Netflix to break Original TV shows record

Netflix is set to release more Original TV content in 2022 than ever before, with 398 shows already expected to air on the platform throughout the year, according to Ampere Analysis’s latest data.

This figure only includes those shows either scheduled to premiere or those scheduled to complete production and likely to premiere in 2022 and excludes any 2022 release shows yet to be commissioned or announced. With 259 of the 395 released Original shows in 2021 announced and released by the platform that same year, Netflix is already set to beat its own record.

55 TV shows released by the second week of February, and 56 more to premiere

By the second week of February 2022, Netflix had released 55 TV shows, and has a further 56 ready to be released with known premiere dates for later in 2022.

Netflix has also revealed that a further 97 titles are due to release in 2022, with dates to be confirmed.

88 shows ready to go and 102 expected to complete production

The rest of 2022’s titles are within Netflix’s extensive ‘in-production’ slate.

The streamer has a further 88 TV shows that have already finished production and are ‘Premiere-ready’, just waiting to release on the platform.

Netflix has an additional 102 shows that are still currently at the script or shooting stages which Ampere analysts expect to finish production in time to air this year.

All these shows are already commissioned and in Netflix’s production pipeline.

“The competition to keep hold of subscribers in the face of aggressive studio-backed competition has turned Netflix into one of the world’s leading creators of Original content,” notes Richard Cooper, Research Director, Ampere Analysis. “Netflix’s planned releases for 2022 display an increasing level of diversity, with a greater level of international content and a broader spread of genres than ever before. This promise of more and better shows is exactly what the streaming giant needs to sate the voracious appetite for content of its 222 million global subscriber base and to minimise churn going forward.”