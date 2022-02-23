DStv limits password sharing

South Africa’s pay-TV and streaming broadcaster, DStv, is clamping down on password sharing. A note to subscribers on the company’s website says that password sharing and piracy are challenges for streaming providers globally.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to counteract password sharing and piracy, while continuing to bring you the best viewing experience, we will be introducing measures to limit concurrent streaming. From 22 March 2022, customers will be limited to streaming DStv on one device at a time. They will still be able to watch previously downloaded content on a second device. The change will made to all DStv subscriptions across Africa, however, only customers making use of more than one concurrent stream will be directly affected by the change,” says DStv.

DStv adds there will be no change to pricing.

The news has not gone down well with customers. As the rule now stands, it will not be possible for a main TV to be used simultaneously with a second set, perhaps in a child’s bedroom.