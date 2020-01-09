Study: 13-24s’ TV password-sharing tendency

Findings from Hub Entertainment Research’s Video Redefined study tracks the most popular video genres and formats among consumers today—including non-traditional forms of video entertainment. The study also measures the methods consumers use—including illegitimate methods—to access that content.
Highlights from the study:
1) While nearly one-third of all consumers have given out an online TV service password to a friend or extended family member, the proportion is twice as high among 13-24 year olds.
2) Compared to giving out passwords, viewers are even more likely to use someone else’s online TV password to access services they don’t personally subscribe to, including more than three-quarters of young viewers.
3) All in all, adding in both giving and receiving, the vast majority of young consumers (81 per cent) engage in online service password sharing to some degree.
4) Use of someone’s online TV password is far from a one-off occurrence among young viewers. Those on the receiving end of someone else’s password use it early and often.
“Online streaming platforms must love it when one of their original shows generates massive buzz. After all, what better way to attract new subscribers than by offering hugely popular shows you can’t watch anywhere else,” said Peter Fondulas, principal at Hub and co-author of the study. “But when popularity and exclusivity are combined with often ambiguous, even sometimes non-existent, rules about legitimate use, it’s almost an invitation to subscribers to share the enjoyment with friends and family. Wall Street has already made its displeasure clear, but in spite of that, password sharing is still very much alive and well.”
