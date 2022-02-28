XroadMedia delivers record-breaking 2021

XroadMedia, leading specialists in innovative and ground-breaking content discovery and personalisation solutions, has recorded the highest growth in revenue and best financial results in the history of the company.

In 2021 revenues have grown 40 per cent year-on-year, which continues the trend of XroadMedia’s fast expansion in the content discovery, personalisation and targeting market. 2021 has also seen a number of new customer signings across pay-TV operators, streaming services and UGC (user generated content) platforms. Major customer wins have been recorded in North America, Europe and Asia, substantially enlarging the company’s footprint in the market. This brings the total number of subscribers receiving recommendation and personalisation services from XroadMedia to more than 250 million across 50+ deployments.

“With strong and consistent growth since the inception of our company, we are thrilled that more and more key players in the video and digital media industry put their trust into our team”, says Adolf Proidl, Co-Founder and CEO of XroadMedia. “Our customers particularly value the low effort required to implement our solution and the ease of use and versatility it brings once live in their services. Also, our approach of a single core product, serving all relevant content discovery use cases, including hyper-targeting for notification and advertising services, allows our customers to grow and future-proof the products and services they deliver to their users.”



Proidl adds: “2021 has seen new customers and partners joining our ecosystem – such as more.tv in Russia, NLZIET in The Netherlands and a number of NCTC operators in the US, to name a few, and with major announcements to come in 2022. In addition, we are also proud of strengthening our valued partner ecosystem that sees our solution delivered to operators and streaming providers through the pre-integration into end-to-end video platforms.”

Tom Dvorak, Co-Founder and CCO of XroadMedia continues “We are in the unique position to offer low-effort tests and proof of concepts. This allows potential clients to actually see the benefits of our offering with little-to-no development effort required on their side. This approach has proven very powerful in not only convincing our customers and partners about the power of our solution, but also in highlighting the possibilities to strengthen their business KPIs.”

“Currently we are in a number of trials with potential customers and partners, which will see our solution deployed with more operators and streaming providers serving multiple regions and markets. We’re covering a range of languages and content types (e.g. scripted and unscripted video, UGC, news and sports). The work we are doing with them today will cement our status as one of the leading providers of content discovery, personalisation and targeted advertising services in the video industry and fuel further growth of our company.”