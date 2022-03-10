Netflix raises UK prices

Netflix has announced a price rise for both new and existing members in the UK and Ireland for the second time in 18 months.

In the UK, the basic and standard plans will both increase by £1 a month to £6.99 and £10.99 respectively, while the premium tier will go up by £2 to £15.99.

The basic plan in Ireland will increase by €1, while the standard and premium subscriptions will go up by €2.

The streamer said the increase would allow it to “continue investing in best in class UK productions” and “offer a wide variety of curated quality shows and films”.

Netflix currently has around 14 million UK subscribers and 600,000 in Ireland.