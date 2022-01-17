Netflix raises US prices

Netflix has announced its first price increases since 2020, which go into effect immediately for new subscribers in the US, and will be rolled out gradually for existing customers. The new price plans are:

A basic plan (one screen at a time; no HD) is rising to $9.99 per month (from $8.99).

A standard plan (two screens, with HD) will increase to $15.49 per month (from $13.99).

The 4K plan (four screens plus 4K) will go up to $19.99 per month (from $17.99).

The new price plan makes a standard Netflix subscription more expensive than HBO Max (at $14.99) in the US whilst Hulu’s standard plan is $12.99 per month, Amazon’s is $8.99, and Disney+ is just $7.99.

“We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members,” a Netflix spokesperson said. “We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget.”

Analysts expect a price rise for Netflix in the UK and the rest of Europe later this year.