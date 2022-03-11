MPs to quiz SVoDs on Scottish production commitment

The Scottish Affairs Committee of the UK’s House of Commons is holding a further evidence session exploring the media landscape in Scotland.

MPs will hear from streaming giants Netflix and Amazon on March 14th, while also receiving evidence from Sky and Sky News. They will explore the companies’ commitment to Scotland, both in terms of locating productions there and developing Scotland’s creative industries.

Following an earlier evidence session on public sector broadcasting where sports rights were raised, MPs are also likely to explore the issue of Sky sharing sports rights with free-to-air broadcasters.

During the evidence session, likely topics to be discussed are: