Record technical deployment for El Clásico

From David Del Valle in Madrid
March 18, 2022
  •   
  •   
  •   

La Liga, Movistar Plus and Mediapro will make the largest technical deployment in the history of El Clásico to broadcast the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match on March 20th, distributing its signal to 83 international TV operators.

Produced in 4K HDR, the event will be filmed by 34 cameras, of which ten will be super speed cameras (four high speed and six super slow motion), two cinema cameras, two pole cam high speed cameras behind the goals, one tracking camera for relevant players, a helicopter and a drone.


Additionally, there will be Live 3D Graphics technology for virtual graphics using Replay 360.

Oscar Lago,  TV director at Mediapro, said that the aim is to “make a super production (of the event) to guarantee the best experience and quality of image for fans all over the world”.


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. Spain’s El Clásico in 4K for 650m viewers
  2. Mediapro partners with Spanish Racecourses
  3. ‘El Clásico’ set for 4K streaming
  4. FCC facilitates 5G, broadband deployment
  5. CBS to capture Super Bowl in 4K

You must be logged in to post a comment Login