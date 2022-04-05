Redge Media awarded in TVP tender

TVP, Polish national broadcaster, has chosen Redge Media as Service Delivery Platform. The leading SDP in the CEE region will power the leading video streaming service in Poland.

The new platform will integrate all streaming services within a single environment. The comprehensive SDP consists of DAM (Digital Asset Manager), CMS (Content Management System) and integrated e-commerce, analytics and CRM module, providing responsiveness and advanced features. It will support OTT video advertisement. It will drive diversified end-user devices providing the applications for Connected TVs, mobiles and PCs.

“The consolidation of our streaming services is in line with our strategy of providing complete, high-quality services available to all Poles in one place. We are glad to entrust this strategic project to such an experienced technology company that has a Polish DNA” – stated Marcin Klepacki, Director of Distribution Bureau at TVP Polish Television.

“Creating a TV platform that integrates all streaming services belonging to TVP is a challenge only for a reliable and experienced technological partner. With our expertise in the OTT streaming services, we will facilitate the transfer of Polish Television content to integrated platform which scales perfectly. The service will be used by millions of Poles, so it is a critical factor. This implementation confirms our strong position in the CEE – it will be one of the largest operations in the region.” – stated Przemysław Frasunek, member of the board at Redge Technologies.

Redge Technologies is a leader in OTT and edge computing technologies in CEE, present on the market since 2007. The company’s flagship solution is Redge Media – the E2E OTT platform available in PaaS and on-premise models, consisting of a comprehensive Service Delivery Platform and Video Delivery Platform, including CDN operating in edge computing architecture. Redge Technologies has developed software defined DDoS mitigation solution, which allows multi-terabit scalability.