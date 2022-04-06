HbbTV releases v2022-1 of Conformance Test Suite

The HbbTV Association, a global initiative dedicated to providing open standards for the delivery of advanced interactive TV services, has announced the release of a new version of the HbbTV Conformance Test Suite.



The new version, v2022-1, is the first major release of the Test Suite in 2022. The release contains 3,002 test cases in total, and includes an increase of 101 approved test cases since the v2021-3 release.



Many of the tests, which were approved for the first time, are to increase test coverage for the Low Latency streaming and Targeted Advertising features, in addition to improving the quality of tests across many areas of the core HbbTV specification.



“The release of the new HbbTV Compliance Test Suite version, offering enhanced and increased verification possibilities, perfectly illustrates the constant adjustment of the HbbTV specifications to market requirements,” said Vincent Grivet, Chair of the HbbTV Association. “The extended Test Suite ensures that existing and new features, enriching viewers’ TV experience, quickly and smoothly reach HbbTV-compliant TV sets and set-top boxes.”



The HbbTV Conformance Test Suite is a tool for device manufacturers to verify compliance of their products with the most current HbbTV specifications and their new features. The Test Suite is available through one of the registered HbbTV test centres and, as a convenience, to HbbTV members for use in their own facilities.