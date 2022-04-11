Warr new Digital UK CTO

Digital UK, the organisation behind Freeview and Freesat, has appointed Orpheus Warr as its Chief Technology Officer. Reporting to CEO Jonathan Thompson, the newly-created role will see Warr take on responsibility for shaping and delivering the technology strategy for the UK’s leading free-to-view platforms.

Warr was formerly Channel 4’s Chief Technology Officer where he was responsible for the delivery of a range of Digital Transformation initiatives, and instrumental in developing the broadcaster’s streaming service All 4 (formerly 4OD). He also served as a Board Director of the DPP and continues to act as both Council Member of the Digital TV Group and Chair of its Technology Steering Group.

“I’m delighted Orf is taking up this new role at a critical time for the evolution of free TV in the UK,” commented Thompson. “A senior leader in technology, he brings a wealth of experience across both broadcast and IP delivery and is well known across the industry for his leadership in leveraging technology to develop engaging TV services for viewers.”

“Free TV plays a critical and hugely valuable role in the UK’s broadcasting ecosystem and I’m really looking forward to helping shape its future evolution,” added Warr. “In an increasingly global, complex TV market, technology is central to how viewers discover and consume content. With Freeview and Freesat relied upon by over half of the UK’s homes, there’s a lot at stake and I can’t wait to start this important role.”

Warr will take up the new post later in April 2022 and work closely with Digital UK’s Technology Director, James Jackson, as well as Freesat’s Technology Director, Matt Poole.