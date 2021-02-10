PSBs to integrate Digital UK and Freesat

UK public service broadcasters the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 plan to integrate Digital UK – the joint venture which facilitates the provision of Freeview TV services and Freesat – which offers access to the UK’s subscription-free satellite television service.

They say the integration of Digital UK and Freesat will help ensure viewers continue to have access to a range of free-to-view TV services in the UK as well as benefit from technological innovations and developments across the two services.

“We welcome this opportunity to work more closely with Freesat whilst continuing to deliver our mission of ensuring everyone in the UK can access a high quality TV service for free,” said Jonathan Thompson, CEO, Digital UK. “The combined entity will promote the very best of free-to-view content whilst reflecting the changing nature of consumer consumption.”

“We believe that building on the best that both Freesat and DUK have to offer will ensure that free to air continues to be an exciting and vibrant proposition for UK consumers,” added Alistair Thom, CEO, Freesat. “This proposition will continue to provide UK viewers with great content however they choose to consume it, whether that is linear or on demand.”

The integration is conditional on receipt of merger control and regulatory approvals, and, subject to those approvals, is expected to close in a few months.