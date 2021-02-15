Analyst: Disney+ subs to exceed Netflix

Analyst firm Digital TV Research forecasts that the number of subscribers to Disney+ (294 million) will overtake the Netflix total (286 million) in 2026.

However, Disney+ will only have more subscribers than Netflix in one country – India – 98 million Disney+ Hotstar subscribers versus 13 million for Netflix, according to the firm’s SVOD Platform Forecasts report.

“Disney+ Hotstar will roll out to 13 Asian countries by 2026,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “These countries will supply 108 million (37 per cent) of the global Disney+ subscriber total, but only $2.62 billion [€2.16bn] (13 per cent) of the platform’s revenues by 2026. Hotstar subscribers pay less than a third of the monthly subscription fee of their US counterpart.”

Global revenues for Disney+ will be $20.76 billion by 2026 – half of Netflix’s $39.52 billion.