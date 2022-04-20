Viaplay to show Professional Fighters League

Viaplay and the Professional Fighters League (PFL) have agreed a long-term partnership that makes Viaplay the live streaming home of PFL mixed martial arts (MMA) events in 10 European markets.

Fight fans can follow over 25 PFL shows every year as part of Viaplay’s portfolio of premium live sports. Currently ranked the world’s no. 2 MMA promotion, the US-based PFL features elite fighters in six weight classes who compete in a regular season, playoffs and the PFL World Championship, where each winner pockets $1 million.

Viaplay’s PFL coverage will span all Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland and the Netherlands, beginning with PFL 1, headlined by reigning PFL Lightweight Champion Raush Manfio against Don ‘Magic Man’ Madge and former world champion Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis taking on debutant Myles ‘Magic’ Price.

Peter Nørrelund, NENT Group Chief Sports Officer, commented: “The PFL’s innovative structure delivers high-impact action throughout the year leading up to the biggest night in MMA – the PFL World Championship. Bringing this thrilling promotion to viewers in 10 countries shows once again that Viaplay is a European heavyweight in live sports streaming.”

James Frewin, SVP International, PFL, added: “The Professional Fighters League is excited to announce our partnership with Viaplay to carry coverage of the upcoming 2022 PFL Regular Season, Playoffs and PFL World Championship. We are excited by our continued global expansion and look forward to delivering premium MMA content to combat sports fans across Europe.”

Viaplay will also show the PFL Challenger Series, PFL International Qualifier Series, PFL Combine and additional PFL original content. The agreement is in partnership with Athletic Sports Group and its subsidiary Fight Globe.