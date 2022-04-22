Warner Bros Discovery names international team

Warner Bros Discovery has named its international executive team, headed by Gerhard Zeiler.

WarnerMedia’s former EMEA and Asia president Priya Dogra (pictured) will become president & MD for EMEA (excluding Poland), overseeing all Warner Bros Discovery operations in the region from her London base. She will be responsible for integrating and operating the International divisions across the region. Dogra will also take on Gibbons‘ duties for the UK and Ireland.

Gibbons, consequently, will become president & MD for Australia, New Zealand & Japan, reporting to Zeiler, but retaining interim oversight of the Nordics region, for which he will report to Dogra.

Anil Jhingan, formerly Discovery’s Asia Pacific president & MD, will take on a new role leading business development for the enlarged group across all of its international markets

Kasia Kieli will become president & MD for Poland and CEO of Discovery’s local channel TVN.

Other roles include Fernando Media, appointed president & MD Latin American and US Hispanic, replacing Latin America boss Whit Richardson who is departing; Clement Schwebig is named president & MD, South-East Asia, Korea and India; Gillian Zhao is president of China WM; Andrew Georgiou who will continue as president & MD of Warner Bros Discovery Sports Europe; Robert Blair continues to lead licensing, and Ronald Goes remains as EVP and head of international TV production.